Clarke County Deputies search for suspect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County man is on the run after authorities say he broke into a local energy plant early in the morning on April 30, shortly after the fatal accident in Pachuta.

Demarcus Lewis is wanted for burglary of a commercial building after breaking into the Kinder Morgan Energy Plant.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department said Lewis crashed his blue sedan on Highway 11, south of Enterprise, and later broke into the plant where he turned off gas valves, after attempting to steal a car from the parking lot.

“That is a natural gas transportation system so it’s a pumping station and once gas gets there, it pumps it up the line and this line runs from south Texas up to the East Coast, so it goes through different stations. Very well could have been a catastrophic situation there but luckily Kinder Morgan employees took care of the problem promptly,” said Clarke County Sheriff, Todd Kemp.

Federal charges against Lewis are possible since the plant is regulated by the U.S. Department of Transportation. DOT is working with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department on this investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.