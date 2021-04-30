Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 246 new cases, over 779K fully vaccinated

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 246 new cases, 4 new deaths and 28...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 246 new cases, 4 new deaths and 28 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 246 new cases, 4 new deaths and 28 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

The latest MSDH report shows 779,665 people are fully vaccinated and 1,682,494 doses have been administered in total. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older.

Click here to see detailed information from Mississippi’s latest vaccination report. Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

