Ethan Paschal named ECCC men’s soccer head coach

DECATUR, Miss. (ECCC Athletics) - Ethan Paschal, a Poplarville, Miss. native, has been named as the new East Central Community College head coach of the men’s soccer program. Paschal will follow long-time coach, Kenneth Thompson, who announced his retirement prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.

Paschal is no stranger to the game, nor the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC), as he has served as an assistant coach of both the men’s and women’s programs at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston for the previous four years. The Poplarville High School graduate played two seasons with the MGCCC Bulldogs before graduating from Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina in 2017 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

“First, I want to thank the ECCC Board of Trustees, Dr. Gregory, and Mr. Nixon for giving me this opportunity,” said Paschal. “This opportunity means everything to me, everything I’ve done has been working towards this...the long hours spent as an assistant coach have prepared me to run a successful program. Kenneth [Thompson] has been a great example of a head coach in this league, and I’m grateful to have such a solid foundation for the program. I look forward to taking a step forward and building on top of it.”

“Ethan has been heavily involved in camps and club soccer for years, particularly in the South Mississippi Soccer Club,” said ECCC Director of Athletics Paul Nixon. “This experience, paired with his community college recruiting, has allowed him to develop deep relationships with up-and-coming soccer talent from across the state, country, and internationally, which makes him a valuable asset on the recruiting trail.”

“I look to recruit players that will create a culture of hard work, responsibility, and pride, not only for our program but for the college as a whole and for family,” said Paschal. “I want to provide players an opportunity to compete at a high level and move on to four-year schools, not only to play but to excel and to leave with a degree.”

“Ethan rose to the top from a talented group of candidates to become just the second men’s head soccer coach in college history,” said Dr. Brent Gregory, ECCC president. “We are excited about his community college playing and coaching background and are confident he will step in and continue to move Warrior soccer forward in the coming years.”

Paschal looks to begin his time at East Central at the conclusion of the 2020-21 soccer season.

