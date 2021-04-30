Hosemann tours Mississippi Air National Guard at Key Field

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a visit at the Lauderdale County Courthouse and lunch at Weidmann’s, the Lieutenant Governor made his way out to Key Field to visit the Air National Guard.

Hosemann sat in on a capability briefing of the Air National Guard and took a tour of the base and he was joined by Mississippi Senators Tyler McCaughn and Jeff Tate.

“I think Mississippians as well and probably better than a lot of others,” said Hosemann. “I’ve been to Afghanistan with the military and Kuwait, Iraq and other places. They realize the importance of our military to give us a safe place to practice our faith, to hold our jobs and raise our children. That all comes as of a sacrifice by these men and women.”

Hosemann wrapped up his day in the Queen City with a visit to the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian.

