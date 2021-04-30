Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 30, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Erika Meza shot and killed her brother, Jose Meza, after an argument over a key.
Scott County woman arrested for killing brother
A photo shows the treatment Buddy received after authorities said he was burned with an...
Child confesses to setting dog on fire in Mississippi
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 29, 2021
Greg Eiland during Mississippi State's game against Georgia
Greg Eiland hopes to make family, fallen friend proud with NFL Draft selection
A homicide victim was found inside of a car in October 2020. A second person has been arrested...
Second person in custody for 2020 homicide

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 30, 2021
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 29, 2021
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 29, 2021
Guns found after overnight shooting in Meridian
Suspect in custody following overnight shooting, no injuries reported