Lt. Gov. Hosemann spoke to local leaders Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann was in Meridian Friday morning speaking to a number of local leaders at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

Hosemann gave an update on what the State has done for education and corrections over the past year. The talk primarily focused on two bills that will provide municipalities extra funding for infrastructure and broadband.

“The second one will be here before the end of the year, I predict. We will be dealing with both of them in January,” Hosemann said. Both, an infrastructure bill, which is streets and stuff like that, and a water and sewer bill that is already out.”

He discussed the importance of everyone working together to save as much money as possible. He said the more money saved on the local level, the more will be matched once it becomes available.

Hosemann encouraged local governments to determine exactly how they’d like to use the money and to go ahead laying groundwork.

“We are building the platform for our grandchildren. If we go blow this money on a year or two project on a park bench somewhere they probably won’t even come to our birthday parties anymore. We need to do right and now is the chance to start that,” Hoemann said.

This is the second time Hosemann has visited Meridian as lieutenant governor since the start of the pandemic. He was at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience this past weekend.

