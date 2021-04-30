Mississippi’s Broken Heart: Rising Heart Disease Rates Amid COVID

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The COVID-19 pandemic devastated communities across the U.S. it impacted our finances, our interpersonal and social relationships, our jobs and our health.

The Coronavirus posed an even higher risk for people with heart disease.

“We’ve seen a spike past our COVID spike of people needing cardiovascular care”, says Dr. L. Shea Hailey of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Meridian.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. The number of diagnosed cases spiked during the pandemic.

“COVID virus causes increased clotting which causes clot deform in the plaque that we all have,” says Hailey.

In fact, about 200 per every 100,000 deaths are a result of heart failure per year.

Dr. Hailey says Mississippi has a significantly higher rate, we are number two behind Oklahoma. We average about 227 deaths according to 2019 stats annually.

Those numbers aren’t much better in Alabama. The yellowhammer state reports 219 deaths per year.

“This is a multi-factorial problem, cardiovascular disease is a very complex end result of interplay between genetic factors, running in families. There are also factors that we can modify and we like to focus on such as diet and exercise. And of course, first and foremost always smoking cessation,” says Dr. Hailey.

Diabetes and obesity are other contributing factors

Dr. Hailey says women get diagnosed, on average about ten years later than men and although heart disease is more commonly found in adults, many of the risks start at childhood.

“Childhood obesity has come to the forefront. To keep your children moving and feeding them the right foods is very important. Establishing a pattern of habits in the future and also decrease their risk as adults”

Signs to watch for:

● chest discomfort- what might feel like heartburn

● shortness of breath

● sweating

● nausea

“First of all if you smoke, stop smoking, eat the correct foods, proper fats, and have a balanced diet, but the cornerstone is exercise at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise weekly,” says Hailey.

Dr. Hailey says for us to combat heart disease, it’s up to each of us to practice these healthy lifestyle habits

“Cardiovascular disease is a disease that the patient has to own. The doctors and nurses, and allied health professionals serve as coaches but the ultimate responsibility is to the patient.”

