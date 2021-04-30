Advertisement

MPSD, Weems partner for mental health

Future of Power: How parents can help
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first-ever “Future of Power: How parents can help” event was held today at Workforce Development in Meridian. The event gave families the chance to learn more about school programs and organizations like Weems, that provide mental health services.

“Each booth is set up and they represent various community mental health centers and other facilities. For example, you’ll have WEEMS, Weems provides free community mental health. We also have infusion X over there, that’s for the teenagers, that’s like an after-school program. This whole event is to really let parents and the community know that we’re doing all we can, to help provide healing for their kids’ mental health,” said Murphy.

Weems therapist, Amber Wooten said it is important for parents to talk to their kids about their emotions, thoughts, and feelings. This is important for their development.

“Being able to establish social-emotional learning and making sure that our children are strong and well versed and gifted in those areas, means that they’ll be able to have meaningful relationships, a great quality of life and just be able to approach people and to interact with people as their growing up,” said Wooten.

The event also provided parents the opportunity to have a conversation, about ways they can help their children’s mental health.

“They can have conversations with them. Make sure they ask them how their day has been going, you know just do that regularly. Have dinner together meals together, play games. Find some activities that they enjoy,” said Wooten.

“The most important thing they can do is focus on their own mental health and then also being able to have honest, awkward and courageous conversations with their children and if they can’t do any of that, then they can just learn to listen without judging their kids without making them feel weak or they’re a disappointment,” said Murphy.

The “Future of Power” meeting is set to become an annual event.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Erika Meza shot and killed her brother, Jose Meza, after an argument over a key.
Scott County woman arrested for killing brother
A homicide victim was found inside of a car in October 2020. A second person has been arrested...
Second person in custody for 2020 homicide
Cord McLerran Catch
In his first Braves baseball game, a Tennessee teen has a story to last a lifetime
Democrat nominee Jimmie Smith (right) will face Republican Robert J. Ray and independent Weston...
Bland loses Democrat runoff, Smith advances to general election
Guns found after overnight shooting in Meridian
Suspect in custody following overnight shooting, no injuries reported

Latest News

MPSD, Weems partner for mental health
MPSD, Weems partner for mental health
State Games of Mississippi honors sponsors and celebrates 30th anniversary
State Games of Mississippi honors sponsors and celebrates 30th anniversary
2021 All-Scholastic Sports Team: Grayson Vaughn (South Choctaw Academy)
2021 All-Scholastic Sports Team: Grayson Vaughn (South Choctaw Academy)
High school students learn about health-related careers
High school students learn about health-related careers