MPSD, Weems partner for mental health

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first-ever “Future of Power: How parents can help” event was held today at Workforce Development in Meridian. The event gave families the chance to learn more about school programs and organizations like Weems, that provide mental health services.

“Each booth is set up and they represent various community mental health centers and other facilities. For example, you’ll have WEEMS, Weems provides free community mental health. We also have infusion X over there, that’s for the teenagers, that’s like an after-school program. This whole event is to really let parents and the community know that we’re doing all we can, to help provide healing for their kids’ mental health,” said Murphy.

Weems therapist, Amber Wooten said it is important for parents to talk to their kids about their emotions, thoughts, and feelings. This is important for their development.

“Being able to establish social-emotional learning and making sure that our children are strong and well versed and gifted in those areas, means that they’ll be able to have meaningful relationships, a great quality of life and just be able to approach people and to interact with people as their growing up,” said Wooten.

The event also provided parents the opportunity to have a conversation, about ways they can help their children’s mental health.

“They can have conversations with them. Make sure they ask them how their day has been going, you know just do that regularly. Have dinner together meals together, play games. Find some activities that they enjoy,” said Wooten.

“The most important thing they can do is focus on their own mental health and then also being able to have honest, awkward and courageous conversations with their children and if they can’t do any of that, then they can just learn to listen without judging their kids without making them feel weak or they’re a disappointment,” said Murphy.

The “Future of Power” meeting is set to become an annual event.

