Mrs. Helen J. “MeMe” Harrison

By Letisha Young
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A service in celebration of the life of Mrs. Helen J. “MeMe” Harrison will be held at her residence with family and friends at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Harrison, 84, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Helen loved her family and devoted herself to them. She loved to surround herself with her family at any chance possible. She was a hard worker, always providing for her family and friends; she was a loving friend to many.

Mrs. Helen is survived by her children, Dianne Croxton and Rusty Harrison (Dannia); Daughter-in-law Lou Guthrie; Seven Grandchildren, Eight Great-Grandchildren, and One Great-great granddaughter. One Sister Clydia Lee as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Harrison is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Harrison; parents George Argo and Georgia Farr (Dewey); siblings, Albert, Jay, Hazel, Fern, and Kathy. Son, Dan Guthrie; and grandsons Alex Guthrie and Cody Guthrie and one son-in-law John Croxton, Sr.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

