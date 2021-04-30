New Orleans Saints take DE Payton Turner with 28th pick

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many believed the Saints would try and trade up in the opening round of the 2021 NFL Draft to try and get a cornerback, as several reports indicated.

However, the Saints were apparently unable to find a trading partner and used the 28th pick in the draft to select Payton Turner from the University of Houston.

With the 28th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Saints select: DE Payton Turner from Houston! #SaintsDraft |@CoxComm pic.twitter.com/um7bV79e5x — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 30, 2021

The defensive end, who stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 270 pounds, had five sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in five games as a senior.

“He’s got a lot of traits that we value,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said. “He was a high-energy player, he’s prototype, his size. We really had this player as someone that you couldn’t help but notice. The makeup was good.”

Payton did address the team’s need to add another cornerback, saying that it they could fill it during the remaining rounds of the draft or in free agency.

“It’s obviously a position we’re paying close attention to,” Payton said. “We feel like we’ve evaluated a lot of good football players at that position this year, so let’s see what happens.”

