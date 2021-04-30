Advertisement

New Orleans Saints take DE Payton Turner with 28th pick

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 19: Payton Turner #98 of the Houston Cougars in action...
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 19: Payton Turner #98 of the Houston Cougars in action during a game at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)(JONATHAN BACHMAN | Getty Images)
By Ellie French
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many believed the Saints would try and trade up in the opening round of the 2021 NFL Draft to try and get a cornerback, as several reports indicated.

However, the Saints were apparently unable to find a trading partner and used the 28th pick in the draft to select Payton Turner from the University of Houston.

The defensive end, who stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 270 pounds, had five sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in five games as a senior.

“He’s got a lot of traits that we value,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said. “He was a high-energy player, he’s prototype, his size. We really had this player as someone that you couldn’t help but notice. The makeup was good.”

Payton did address the team’s need to add another cornerback, saying that it they could fill it during the remaining rounds of the draft or in free agency.

“It’s obviously a position we’re paying close attention to,” Payton said. “We feel like we’ve evaluated a lot of good football players at that position this year, so let’s see what happens.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Erika Meza shot and killed her brother, Jose Meza, after an argument over a key.
Scott County woman arrested for killing brother
A photo shows the treatment Buddy received after authorities said he was burned with an...
Child confesses to setting dog on fire in Mississippi
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 29, 2021
Greg Eiland during Mississippi State's game against Georgia
Greg Eiland hopes to make family, fallen friend proud with NFL Draft selection
A homicide victim was found inside of a car in October 2020. A second person has been arrested...
Second person in custody for 2020 homicide

Latest News

Ethan Paschal named ECCC men’s soccer head coach
Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27,...
2021 NFL Draft: Six Alabama players selected in the first round
Local prep baseball teams advance in state tournament
2021 All-Scholastic Sports Team: Grayson Vaughn (South Choctaw Academy)
2021 All-Scholastic Sports Team: Grayson Vaughn (South Choctaw Academy)