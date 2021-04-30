Our Friday is cooler with a few showers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We are seeing some showers pushing across our area early this morning, with an occasional rumble of thunder. Severe weather is not expected today. Most of the rain will fall today during the morning hours. Any additional rainfall in the afternoon would be south of I-20. Temperatures will be cooler on our Friday behind this morning’s cold frontal passage. High temperatures on our Friday only look to climb into the mid-70s.

We look to see partly cloudy skies tonight with Saturday morning lows in the mid-50s. We’ll likely stay dry on our Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s. Our next storm system will push through the area on Sunday. If ingredients can align properly, than there will be a chance of strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening, with all modes of severe weather possible. There is still a lot of uncertainty in this forecast, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest information.

Scattered showers and storms will fire up again on our Monday afternoon thanks to daytime heating. Wind shear will be modest, so thunderstorms may have a hard time sustaining themselves despite the instability in place. Despite this, an isolated strong storm cannot be entirely ruled out Monday afternoon, with 40 mph winds and medium-sized hail as the two threats.

More rain and storms are expected on Tuesday, and possibly even into Wednesday as well. We’ll have to watch this activity closely for another possibility of strong to severe storms. If storms can get severe Tuesday and Wednesday, as of now it looks like it would be more of a wind and hail threat than a tornado threat. We will also have to watch for the potential of flash flooding Tuesday and Wednesday as there will be a lot of moisture in the atmosphere during this time frame.

