Reeves issues new executive order: Masks in schools only remaining COVID-19 restriction in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - After more than 14 months of restrictions put in place to keep people safe from COVID-19, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has rolled back all of them except for one.

A new executive order issued Friday marks a return to the way things were before the pandemic. The only remaining state-ordered guidelines in place is that masks are still required to be worn by everyone inside a school building through the end of the 2020-2021 academic school year.

Reeves does make multiple suggestions throughout the order recommending that people continue to follow the CDC and MSDH guidelines on safety, which include wearing a mask in all public spaces, social distancing, and hand-washing. Read the order below:

The executive order is set to go into effect at 5 p.m. Apr. 30, which is when the previous order ends.

Businesses may still choose to implement their own policies requiring that customers and employees wear masks.

The governor did not specify anything about graduation ceremonies in the order. However, the previous order that is set to expire at 5 p.m. included restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend academic functions. Friday’s new executive order no longer includes those restrictions. However, school districts may still implement their own admission policies.

