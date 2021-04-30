Advertisement

Reeves issues new executive order: Masks in schools only remaining COVID-19 restriction in Mississippi

After more than 14 months of restrictions put in place to keep people safe from COVID-19,...
After more than 14 months of restrictions put in place to keep people safe from COVID-19, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has rolled back all of them except for one. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - After more than 14 months of restrictions put in place to keep people safe from COVID-19, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has rolled back all of them except for one.

A new executive order issued Friday marks a return to the way things were before the pandemic. The only remaining state-ordered guidelines in place is that masks are still required to be worn by everyone inside a school building through the end of the 2020-2021 academic school year.

Reeves does make multiple suggestions throughout the order recommending that people continue to follow the CDC and MSDH guidelines on safety, which include wearing a mask in all public spaces, social distancing, and hand-washing. Read the order below:

The executive order is set to go into effect at 5 p.m. Apr. 30, which is when the previous order ends.

Businesses may still choose to implement their own policies requiring that customers and employees wear masks.

The governor did not specify anything about graduation ceremonies in the order. However, the previous order that is set to expire at 5 p.m. included restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend academic functions. Friday’s new executive order no longer includes those restrictions. However, school districts may still implement their own admission policies.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Erika Meza shot and killed her brother, Jose Meza, after an argument over a key.
Scott County woman arrested for killing brother
A photo shows the treatment Buddy received after authorities said he was burned with an...
Child confesses to setting dog on fire in Mississippi
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 29, 2021
Greg Eiland during Mississippi State's game against Georgia
Greg Eiland hopes to make family, fallen friend proud with NFL Draft selection
A homicide victim was found inside of a car in October 2020. A second person has been arrested...
Second person in custody for 2020 homicide

Latest News

The TSA rule was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13.
TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday,...
US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday
FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, Katherine Quezada shows off her engagement ring as...
Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million
Desperation and heartbreak in New Delhi as India's health system collapses under the surge in...
COVID: Families grieve as India’s health system collapses
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, discusses...
CDC director: 'This virus has tricked us before'