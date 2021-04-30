Severe storms, tornadoes possible Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday. As we’ve said previously, however, the severe weather threat is conditional. That means not all of the necessary ingredients are in place, and the threat is under the condition the ingredients not currently present increase.

In Sunday’s case, the wind and the way the wind changes with height is very favorable for tornadoes, some of which can be strong. What’s lacking is instability. Can the atmosphere become more unstable? Yes! And if it does, Sunday afternoon can become dangerous.

Timing Sunday’s Severe Weather Threat

The Friday afternoon run of our FutureCast shows storms arriving between 11 AM and 2 PM Sunday. The storms will exit, and the severe weather threat will diminish between 4 PM and 7 PM. Sunday will be a high-impact weather day even if the severe weather threat isn’t realized. Widespread heavy rain is likely, and localized flash flooding is possible. In a worst-case scenario - again, not guaranteed at this point - tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail are possible.

Friday Night & Saturday

The first half of the weekend is the better half of the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cooler. We’ll cool to the lower 60s by midnight. Our low temperature will be near 57 degrees. Saturday will be variably cloudy. There will be some bright, sunny periods, but there will be some clouds, too. The high temperature will be near 82 degrees.

Another Storm System Next Week

After Sunday’s stormy day, another stormy period is setting up for Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecast data aren’t giving strong signals of severe weather at this point, but that can change. We’ll be watching it closely for you.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.