The James Taylor Tribute show set for Friday night at the Temple

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you’re a fan of music icon James Taylor, the Temple Theater has something just for you Friday night.

“Sweet Baby James” will hit the stage at 7:30 for one show only. Roger Smith of the Temple says if you take in the show, you won’t be disappointed.

”I think we’re going to have a great night tonight. It’s going to be an intimate show with one man and a guitar. I think that if you’re a James Taylor fan, this is the show because you’re going to be up close and personal with the performer.”

The concert kicks off at 7:30 Friday and tickets are available eventbright.com or at the door. Smith also said the Sucarnochee Review will be on stage Sunday for a matinee.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.