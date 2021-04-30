Advertisement

The James Taylor Tribute show set for Friday night at the Temple

James Taylor tribute show
James Taylor tribute show(WTOK)
Apr. 30, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you’re a fan of music icon James Taylor, the Temple Theater has something just for you Friday night.

“Sweet Baby James” will hit the stage at 7:30 for one show only. Roger Smith of the Temple says if you take in the show, you won’t be disappointed.

”I think we’re going to have a great night tonight. It’s going to be an intimate show with one man and a guitar. I think that if you’re a James Taylor fan, this is the show because you’re going to be up close and personal with the performer.”

The concert kicks off at 7:30 Friday and tickets are available eventbright.com or at the door. Smith also said the Sucarnochee Review will be on stage Sunday for a matinee.

