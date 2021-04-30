The MAX opens new Native American Exhibit

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience will open a new Native American Exhibit on March 1.

The Choctaw Expressions in conjunction with the Savages and Princesses exhibit will feature various Native American tribes and highlights the persistence of stereotypes.

The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be music, food, beading, stickball demonstrations, basket weaving, and performances by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw, dancers, and chanters.

Visitors can also register for a chance to win a gift basket and Choctaw crafts will be available to buy.

Curator of exhibitions, Stacey Wilson shared why she wanted Native American culture expressed at this exhibit.

“It talks about the Native American community and I feel like, especially with the history of the united states, they can kind of be forgotten or pushed to the side and I just didn’t want to do that. I wanted to make sure they were pushed to the forefront because they’ve done a lot for the community and the state of Mississippi,” said Wilson.

Admission prices will be discounted. $5 for adults and $1 for children, 6-17 years old. Kids 5 and under, plus members of the MAX are free.

