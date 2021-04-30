Union Mayor-Elect Plans to Give City Facelift

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - The mayor-elect of Union, Bradley Capps, never imagined being in politics but says it’s time to bring the city together.

“It takes a village. You know. So, when it comes down to seeing Union succeed, it is going to take all the citizens. It is going to take the 53% that voted for me and it is going to take the 47% that voted against me to all come together for one common goal.” Capps said, “That’s to see Union succeed.”

Newscenter 11 asked the mayor-elect where he sees the city in the next four years. Capps says, ‘Better than it is today.’ He is ready for the city to thrive and grow, even if that means coming out of his own pocket to make that happen.

“I don’t talk a lot without action. I am a very much go-getter and a proactive person,” Capps said, “A lot of the buildings are owned by private individuals that just have not taken the time to fix them up. Some of the buildings are empty. A lot of the buildings are empty. So, we want to go down there and get with these property owners and ask them if we can fix the town up.”

Capps also plans to add more revenue to the city. He encourages more industries and people to come to Union.

While looking at a childhood photo Capps said, “I promise you, this little boy right here never thought he’d be mayor of the city.”

The veteran, businessman, husband, and father of four says he looks forward to making a change in the community.

After not seeking re-election, current Mayor Wayne Welch will leave office June 30th.

Mayor-elect Bradley Capps will be sworn in July 1st.

