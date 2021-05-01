Advertisement

18 wheeler plunges from Interstate 59 in Clarke County, killing driver

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An 18-wheeler plunged from the Interstate 59 bridge onto Highway 18, killing the driver in Clarke County Friday morning.

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 59 when it experienced a tire failure and left the interstate on the left shoulder.

The truck then crashed into an embankment alongside Highway 18 West where it exploded.

Traffic was at a standstill for over an hour as crews remove burned debris off the highway.

“The 18 wheeler crashed onto Highway 18 and caught fire. To my understanding, the driver was killed instantly. It was a total loss. Numerous fire departments from the west side of the county responded. Pachuta, Enterprise, Harmony, and Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating this accident,” said Sheriff Kemp.

The driver has been identified as Russell Hendrix, 55, of Chatsworth, Georgia, according to Clarke County Hot Topics.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child killed in hit-and-run
The owner of pharmacies in York and Livingston has surrendered his licenses.
York Drug, Livingston Drug closures under investigation
After more than 14 months of restrictions put in place to keep people safe from COVID-19,...
Reeves issues new executive order: Masks in schools only remaining COVID-19 restriction in Mississippi
Demarcus Lewis wanted for burglary
Clarke County deputies search for suspect
Officials say Erika Meza shot and killed her brother, Jose Meza, after an argument over a key.
Scott County woman arrested for killing brother

Latest News

An Enterprise School District bus driver has been arrested and charged with child molestation...
School bus driver arrested for child molestation in Clarke County
Sports - April 30, 2021
Union mayor-elect plans facelift for city
Union mayor-elect plans facelift for city
The owner of pharmacies in York and Livingston has surrendered his licenses.
York Drug, Livingston Drug closures under investigation