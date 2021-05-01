18 wheeler plunges from Interstate 59 in Clarke County, killing driver

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An 18-wheeler plunged from the Interstate 59 bridge onto Highway 18, killing the driver in Clarke County Friday morning.

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 59 when it experienced a tire failure and left the interstate on the left shoulder.

The truck then crashed into an embankment alongside Highway 18 West where it exploded.

Traffic was at a standstill for over an hour as crews remove burned debris off the highway.

“The 18 wheeler crashed onto Highway 18 and caught fire. To my understanding, the driver was killed instantly. It was a total loss. Numerous fire departments from the west side of the county responded. Pachuta, Enterprise, Harmony, and Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating this accident,” said Sheriff Kemp.

The driver has been identified as Russell Hendrix, 55, of Chatsworth, Georgia, according to Clarke County Hot Topics.

