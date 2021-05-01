Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore Selected in Second Round of 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND – Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore heard his name called early in the second round Friday night as the New York Jets selected the consensus All-American with the 34th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Moore hauled in a school record 86 receptions for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns during his last season in a Rebel uniform. Moore led the country in receiving yards per game (149.1) and receptions per game (10.8). Moore finished No. 18 nationally with eight receiving touchdowns and No. 12 in all-purpose yards (158.3 ypg).

Moore, who elected to forgo the final two games of the season to prepare for this month’s draft, ranks No. 3 on Ole Miss’ single season record books with 1,193 receiving yards, just 127 yards shy of A.J. Brown’s 1,320 yards in 2018.

The Biletnikoff finalist concluded the 2020 season just 13 catches short of Treadwell’s career mark of 202 receptions and recorded 10 or more receptions in seven of the eight games this season.

In the Ole Miss career season record book, Moore finished tied for third in receptions (189), No. 4 in receiving yardage (2,441) and No. 6 in receiving touchdowns (16). He’s the only Rebel in school history to surpass the 200-yard receiving mark three times in a career, all of which came in 2020 for the junior.

After garnering first team honors from Walter Camp, AFCA, the Associated Press and Sporting News, Moore became the 13th consensus All-American in Ole Miss football history and the first since Senquez Golson in 2014. Moore is the highest Rebel taken in the NFL Draft since Evan Engram was taken 23rd overall by the New York Giants in 2017.

