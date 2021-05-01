Saints select Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner in the second-round

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints selected Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner in the second-round of the NFL Draft.

Werner is 6′3″, 242 pounds. He pulled in 54 tackles in eight games in 2020.

Werner is the fifth Ohio State Buckeye on the Saints roster. The other are Malcolm Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas, and Nick Vannett

The Saints possess eight picks overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Black and Gold took University of Houston defensive end, Payton Turner, in the first-round.

