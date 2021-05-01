School bus driver arrested for child molestation in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An Enterprise School District bus driver has been arrested and charged with child molestation by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department.

45-year-old Donald Pittman was arrested Wednesday. He’s accused of sexually touching a child, according to Sheriff Todd Kemp.

Kemp said Pittman was immediately fired from his duties at the school.

“School officials were prompt in notifying us. Officers were able to get on this case. They made a quick arrest. It is sad that you can’t trust your child to go to school because of a person that wants to prey upon your child,” said Sheriff Kemp.

Pittman’s bond was set at $10,000 and he has bonded out of jail.

