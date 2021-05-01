Advertisement

School bus driver arrested for child molestation in Clarke County

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An Enterprise School District bus driver has been arrested and charged with child molestation by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department.

45-year-old Donald Pittman was arrested Wednesday. He’s accused of sexually touching a child, according to Sheriff Todd Kemp.

Kemp said Pittman was immediately fired from his duties at the school.

“School officials were prompt in notifying us. Officers were able to get on this case. They made a quick arrest. It is sad that you can’t trust your child to go to school because of a person that wants to prey upon your child,” said Sheriff Kemp.

Pittman’s bond was set at $10,000 and he has bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child killed in hit-and-run
The owner of pharmacies in York and Livingston has surrendered his licenses.
York Drug, Livingston Drug closures under investigation
After more than 14 months of restrictions put in place to keep people safe from COVID-19,...
Reeves issues new executive order: Masks in schools only remaining COVID-19 restriction in Mississippi
Demarcus Lewis wanted for burglary
Clarke County deputies search for suspect
Officials say Erika Meza shot and killed her brother, Jose Meza, after an argument over a key.
Scott County woman arrested for killing brother

Latest News

An 18-wheeler plunged from the Interstate 59 Bridge onto Highway 18, killing the driver in...
18 wheeler plunges from Interstate 59 in Clarke County, killing driver
Sports - April 30, 2021
Union mayor-elect plans facelift for city
Union mayor-elect plans facelift for city
The owner of pharmacies in York and Livingston has surrendered his licenses.
York Drug, Livingston Drug closures under investigation