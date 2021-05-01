There is a chance for severe weather tomorrow afternoon.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

East Mississippi and West Alabama have been included in the slight severe weather risk for tomorrow. This is a level two out of five, which means that severe weather is possible. Depending on how much instability the atmosphere has in the morning, we will see a chance for some tornadoes and hail. We will have thunderstorms move through tomorrow and the rain moves into our area from 11 AM until noon and will move out through the evening.

The chance for heavy rain falls and strong winds is much higher than our chance for tornadoes and hail, but the production of the tornadoes depends on how much heat and moisture move through in the morning. The highest chance for severe weather will take place from 2 Pm until 5 PM, which is when the heaviest rain and strongest storms will move through.

Rain will continue to move through after this, but our chances for more severe weather becomes much slimmer. Heavy rain is our largest threat currently and we could be seeing anywhere from an inch to two inches falling tomorrow.

Temperatures tomorrow will also come into play with highs in the upper 70′s and lows in the morning will be in the lower 60′s. After the severe weather moves out, we will have highs in the upper 80′s for Monday with rain staying in the forecast.

Rain chances will increase by Tuesday and stick around for Wednesday as well. We will start to get some relief from the rain by Thursday with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions lasting into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.