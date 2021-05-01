York Drug, Livingston Drug closures under investigation

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The owner of York Drug and Livingston Drug, Zachary Riley, surrendered his pharmacy and store licenses to the Alabama State Board of Pharmacy this week.

The Board has started an investigation into the closures of both pharmacies.

ALBOP chief investigator, Eddie Braden, said an administrative hearing will soon be set and people are encouraged to contact their doctors for replacement prescriptions.

