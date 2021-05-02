“Big Hats Matter” event showcases local businesses

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kentucky Derby might have been hosted today in Louisville, but the excitement and big hats were spotted right here in the Queen City.

Community members came out to enjoy a day of good food, cool music, and fancy head gear at the “Big Hats Matter” event.

The day party was held this afternoon at The Ruins in Meridian.

It was a chance for local black businesses to showcase their products and services. Organizer and CEO of DHuggs Ent., Daniel Huggins says this was a great way to bring the community together, support local, and have a great time.

“I want the city of meridian to know that we are one, let’s unify, let’s come together, and let’s build this community,” says Huggins.

There were also refreshments catered by local restaurant Mom and Pops and prizes for best hat and best dressed attendee.

