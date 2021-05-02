Advertisement

“Big Hats Matter” event showcases local businesses

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kentucky Derby might have been hosted today in Louisville, but the excitement and big hats were spotted right here in the Queen City.

Community members came out to enjoy a day of good food, cool music, and fancy head gear at the “Big Hats Matter” event.

The day party was held this afternoon at The Ruins in Meridian.

It was a chance for local black businesses to showcase their products and services. Organizer and CEO of DHuggs Ent., Daniel Huggins says this was a great way to bring the community together, support local, and have a great time.

“I want the city of meridian to know that we are one, let’s unify, let’s come together, and let’s build this community,” says Huggins.

There were also refreshments catered by local restaurant Mom and Pops and prizes for best hat and best dressed attendee.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child killed in hit-and-run
The owner of pharmacies in York and Livingston has surrendered his licenses.
York Drug, Livingston Drug closures under investigation
After more than 14 months of restrictions put in place to keep people safe from COVID-19,...
Reeves issues new executive order: Masks in schools only remaining COVID-19 restriction in Mississippi
Demarcus Lewis wanted for burglary
Clarke County deputies search for suspect
Officials say Erika Meza shot and killed her brother, Jose Meza, after an argument over a key.
Scott County woman arrested for killing brother

Latest News

Bridley Thomas
Bridley Thomas POTW
Lindemann hosts Campaign Town Hall
Big Hats Matter
Big Hat Event
Earth's Bounty
Earth's Bounty