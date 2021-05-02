Inmate deaths under investigation at EMCF

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Correctional Facility is investigating the deaths of two inmates. No foul play is suspected.

Officers found the first inmate in his cell at approximately 4:00 p.m. on May 1, 2021. Inmate Fritz Garcia, MDOC #35349, was found unresponsive on the floor. Medical staff administered CPR. Paramedics arrived and transported Garcia, 65, to Rush Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Garcia was serving a life sentence for homicide in Hancock County. He was sentenced in 2001.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on May 1, 2021, an officer discovered Terry Walker, MDOC #35149, on the floor in his cell. Walker, 46, was taken to the medical unit where CPR was administered. Paramedics arrived a short time later and pronounced Walker dead. Walker was serving a 15-year sentence for armed robbery in Lowndes County. He was sentenced in 2013. In 2012, he was sentenced to two years for burglary in Monroe County.

An autopsy will determine the official causes and the manners of death.

