Lindemann hosts Campaign Town Hall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Now that the runoff is over, Meridian mayoral candidates have hit the ground running on campaign efforts.

Independent candidate and current Ward 5 councilman, Weston Lindemann held a town hall meeting at the Temple Theatre downtown today.

Lindemann, the youngest candidate in the race, says the city is in need of leadership that understands the age we live in and is prepared to lead in it.

He says representation of the new generation is important in moving the city forward.

‘When I listen to what all the other candidate have been saying so far, I don’t hear a lot of substance, and that’s the one thing I have more than enough of. So, for the citizens to have a real opportunity to sit and listen to every single thing I plan to do and the details that go along with that its very critical to make an informed decision as a voter,” says Lindemann.

Lindemann is running against Democrat Jimmie Smith and Republican Robert Ray in the June 8th general election.

