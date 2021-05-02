Advertisement

Sucarnochee Revue Returns to Downtown Meridian

By Janae' Hancock
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The award-winning musical show, Sucarnochee Revue made its return to downtown Meridian’s Temple Theatre Sunday.

The show featured rock and roll, rhythm and blues, and gospel music. Starring Mississippi Chris Sharp and Piper, Britt Gully and the Water Moccasins, Bill Pippin and for the first time ever, The Mountain Grass Unit.

Host and musician, Jacky Jack White says it is always good to get different musicians together, especially from different genres.

“There will be special shows. This show today is a special show. We’ve got so much talent from all over the place,” White said.

Due to the pandemic, White says they were only able to get three shows in last year. This year, they plan to have two or three more shows.

