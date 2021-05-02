The threat for severe weather will continue through the evening.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Severe thunderstorms have moved through East Mississippi and West Alabama today and our second round of storms could start moving in around 8 PM. We are currently under a tornado watch that will last until 10 PM, but our next round of storms has the chance to move more northward.

Based on the forecast models we could see this line of storms gel together and move northeastward. If this happens, our chance for severe weather will diminish. However, we still need to be prepared for the possibility of severe weather that could move through the rest of the evening.

Thunderstorms will continue to pop up after the tornado watch expires, and these showers will last through the morning. Tomorrow’s thunderstorms are not likely to be severe, but heavy rain is possible. Temperatures will already be in the mid 70′s by 9 AM and we will continue to warm into the upper 80′s through the afternoon as a few more scattered showers more through. More rain will pop up through the evening and last until 11 PM.

This rain will not be as widespread, and showers will be sporadic. Our chances for rain will increase through the day on Monday and into Tuesday. There is a chance for more severe weather on Tuesday which will bring more rain. There is a possibility of more than an inch and a half of rain to fall on Tuesday alone. This leads us to the risk of flash flooding in East Mississippi and West Alabama.

Thankfully, the rain chance will go down on Wednesday afternoon and dry conditions will stay in the forecast through the weekend.

