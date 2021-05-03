100+ receives degrees from MSU Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MSU Meridian students and their family members gathered at the Riley Center for fall commencement Monday morning. One hundred sixteen students from both Mississippi and Alabama received their degrees. Newscenter 11 caught up with a few graduates for their reactions to this big moment.

“I’m super excited,” said Brittney Harrison. “I’ve worked for two years after MCC to get this degree. It has been a lot of hard work and a lot of thought into lesson plans. And I’m super excited to finally be done and get in the classroom. Hail State!”

“Kind of a long journey since I decided to come back to school,” said Jason Holland. “It has been about 3 years and I’m just glad to see it all come together.”

Here’s a breakdown of the programs studied and the degrees conferred: States represented: 2 (Alabama, Mississippi)

Mississippi cities/towns represented: 40



Number of Honors students:

(7) Summa Cum Laude, (13) Magna Cum Laude, (8) Cum Laude

(10) Riley Scholars; (3) Stephen D. Lee Scholars



BREAKDOWN OF GRADUATES BY DIVISION:

Division of Academic Affairs (4)

Bachelor of Applied Science – (1)

Bachelor of University Studies – University Studies (3)

Division of Arts & Sciences (26)

Bachelor of Applied Technology (1)

Bachelor of Arts in Criminology (4)

Bachelor of Arts in History (2)

Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (5)

Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies (5)

Bachelor of Social Work (9)

Division of Business (31)

Master of Business Administration (6)

Bachelor of Accountancy (5)

Bachelor of Business Administration (20)

Business Administration (17)

Healthcare Administration (3)

Division of Education (55)

Specialist (4)

Counselor Education (2)

Secondary Education (2)

Master of Arts in Teaching (8)

Community College Education (2)

Secondary Education (6)

Master of Science (5)

Counselor Education (2)

Elementary Education (3)

Bachelor of Science (38)

Elementary Education (28)

Kinesiology (7)

Special Education (3)

