Advertisement

11 injured when restaurant deck collapses in Tennessee

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were...
A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were on the deck at Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant in Soddy-Daisy, and they were gathering together for a photo when it collapsed on Saturday.(WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say 11 people were injured when a deck collapsed during a birthday party at a Tennessee restaurant.

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were on the deck at Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant in Soddy-Daisy, and they were gathering together for a photo when it collapsed on Saturday.

Officials say two of the 11 people taken to hospitals were critically injured.

Sondra Teligades suffered a concussion and rib contusions. She told WTVC that she heard a cracking noise before falling.

Authorities say county officials will investigate to determine the cause.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Inmate deaths under investigation at EMCF
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
Child killed in hit-and-run
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
A tornado watch has been issued across Mississippi and Alabama until 10 PM.
The threat for severe weather will continue through the evening.

Latest News

Sideline View by Dale McKee
Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.
Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; trees down in Atlanta
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 500 new cases, 8 new deaths and 32...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 500 new cases reported Monday
Gray’s portfolio of television stations, including all announced transactions and less...
Gray to acquire Meredith Corporation’s Local Media Group in $2.7B transaction
This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.
Human remains found in 2 bears suspected in Colorado attack