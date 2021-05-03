Board of Supervisors discuss American Rescue Plan funds

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County is set to get some funds from the latest COVID-19 stimulus bill.

The Board of Supervisors approved for the advertisement of interest rates for money received from the American Rescue Plan. The Board will be putting the money into an interest bearing account until more guidance on how that money could be spent is released. Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann told the Board last week that the money should go towards generational projects.

“He said we could possibly use some of the county money and state money for different projects, but one of the things he talked about was making sure they were generational projects,” said Kyle Rutledge, the president of Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors. “When it first came, I would have liked it to be used for portion of the Courthouse, because that’s a large expense, so it would be great if we could use part of that money to go toward that.”

Rutledge says the county will be getting the American Rescue Plan funds later this summer.

