COVID-19 in Mississippi: 500 new cases reported Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 500 new cases, 8 new deaths and 32 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

As of Apr. 30, MSDH report shows 788,078 people are fully vaccinated and 1,694,332 doses have been administered in total. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. For a look at the latest vaccination numbers, click here.

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

