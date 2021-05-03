Funeral services for Chief Jerry Gordon Carlson, Jr. (Ret.) will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Null officiating. Burial will follow at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Chief Jerry Gordon Carlson, Jr. (Ret.) passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Jerry was born August 31, 1968 in Seattle, Washington. He joined the United States Navy at the age of seventeen and served for over twenty-three years. While in the Navy, Jerry worked as an aviation maintenance (AZ) and attained the rank of Chief. Along with his numerous deployments around the world on multiple aircraft carriers and he received numerous decorations. Jerry served on the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln in 1991 and was among the first to be deployed for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He was a member of the “Order of Neptune” and was considered a “Shellback,” a term used to describe serving on a deployment while crossing the equator. After retiring from the Navy, he continued to serve the Navy by hiring on as a contractor with Vertex which allowed him to continue working in aviation maintenance. In his free time, Jerry loved to fish and hunt with Uncle Ben’s Hunting Club. He was an avid Seattle sports fan, supporting the Seahawks and Mariners. Jerry also loved Ole Miss football. Jerry was a wonderful husband, great dad, and a loving grandfather.

Chief Carlson (Ret.) is survived by his loving wife of sixteen years, Michelle Carlson; his children, Anja Ellis (Bradley), Adam Worfolk (Nikky), Racheal Worfolk; seven grandchildren, Devon, Jayden, Zachary, Christopher, Carter, Lily, and Haley; his father, Jerry Carlson, Sr.; and his brother, Greg Gessell.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Claudine Carlson; his son, Joshua Carlson; and his step-mother, Connie Carlson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with Mission 22 at www.mission22.com.

The family will receive friends beginning at noon on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

