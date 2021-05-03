Advertisement

MCC decreases COVID restrictions for Friday’s Spring Commencement

Meridian Community College set for Fall classes on August 17th
Meridian Community College set for Fall classes on August 17th(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Community College will host its Spring Commencement on Friday.

More than 300 are expected to participate in three ceremonies to maintain proper safety guidelines. However, with Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ latest mandate ending most COVID restrictions, Friday’s ceremonies will look a lot more like a traditional graduation.

”We are relaxing some of our restrictions related to the number of people that each graduate can invite,” said MCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner. “Originally we said six. Now we have removed that restriction so our graduates can invite however many people they want. We’re just asking people as they do in the course of everyday life to try and be as safe and practice as much social distancing as possible.”

The three ceremonies will take place Friday at 10:30, 1:00 and 4:00 at the Evangel Temple in Meridian.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested Andrew Graham Winstead, 25, a driver who allegedly left...
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed toddler
East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Inmate deaths under investigation at EMCF
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
A tornado watch has been issued across Mississippi and Alabama until 10 PM.
The threat for severe weather will continue through the evening.

Latest News

FILE - In this May 30, 1968, file photo, Bobby Unser celebrates winning the 52nd running of the...
Bobby Unser, 3-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 87
Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting
Board of Supervisors discuss American Rescue Plan funds
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order will end May 31 and...
Ivey announces public health order to end May 31
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for...
Missing teen alert in Mississippi