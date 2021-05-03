MCC decreases COVID restrictions for Friday’s Spring Commencement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Community College will host its Spring Commencement on Friday.

More than 300 are expected to participate in three ceremonies to maintain proper safety guidelines. However, with Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ latest mandate ending most COVID restrictions, Friday’s ceremonies will look a lot more like a traditional graduation.

”We are relaxing some of our restrictions related to the number of people that each graduate can invite,” said MCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner. “Originally we said six. Now we have removed that restriction so our graduates can invite however many people they want. We’re just asking people as they do in the course of everyday life to try and be as safe and practice as much social distancing as possible.”

The three ceremonies will take place Friday at 10:30, 1:00 and 4:00 at the Evangel Temple in Meridian.

