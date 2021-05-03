Advertisement

Meridian police arrest Wisconsin murder suspect

Bryell Bonds, 24
Bryell Bonds, 24(Meridian Police Dept.)
By Tom Williams
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A wanted fugitive was arrested by the Meridian Police Department’s Special Operations Unit.

Chief Chris Read says Bryell Clayton Bonds was taken into custody without incident this morning on I-20/59 east bound at mile marker 152.

“The U.S. Marshals notified us that they were looking for a wanted fugitive that was supposed to be traveling eastbound on 20,” Read said. “Our guys setup on 20 and discovered the wanted individual driving a Budget Rental vehicle with other occupants.”

The 24-year-old was wanted for first degree intentional murder out of Wisconsin.

“There was no incident. We conducted a felony traffic stop knowing that we had a copy of the warrant. He was taken without incident and the individuals were released that were with him,” Read explained.

