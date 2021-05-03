Missing teen alert in Mississippi

LeFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Tykwon Smith of Greenwood, Miss.

He is a Black male, 5′ 9″, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Smith was last seen Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at about 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of River Road in Leflore County. At the time he was wearing a blue t-shirt and gray shorts.

Family members say Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about Tykwon Smith, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 662-453-3311.

