Advertisement

Missing teen alert in Mississippi

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Tykwon Smith of Greenwood, Miss.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LeFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Tykwon Smith of Greenwood, Miss.

He is a Black male, 5′ 9″, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Smith was last seen Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at about 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of River Road in Leflore County. At the time he was wearing a blue t-shirt and gray shorts.

Family members say Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about Tykwon Smith, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 662-453-3311.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested Andrew Graham Winstead, 25, a driver who allegedly left...
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed toddler
East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Inmate deaths under investigation at EMCF
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
A tornado watch has been issued across Mississippi and Alabama until 10 PM.
The threat for severe weather will continue through the evening.

Latest News

FILE - In this May 30, 1968, file photo, Bobby Unser celebrates winning the 52nd running of the...
Bobby Unser, 3-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 87
Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting
Board of Supervisors discuss American Rescue Plan funds
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order will end May 31 and...
Ivey announces public health order to end May 31
Meridian Community College set for Fall classes on August 17th
MCC decreases COVID restrictions for Friday’s Spring Commencement