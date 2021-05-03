No. 4 Mississippi State Baseball Grabs Series with Doubleheader Opening Victory over Texas A&M

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) - The No. 4 Mississippi State baseball program opened its doubleheader with a 3-2 win over Texas A&M on Saturday (May 1) at Dudy Noble Field to secure its ninth winning weekend of the season and fifth in SEC play during the 2021 campaign.

Game two threw its first pitch at 6 p.m. CT and is live on SEC Network+ via //ESPN.com/Watch and the ESPN app.

In game one, Rowdey Jordan was on base three times - all via base on ball - and Tanner Allen had a pair of hits, but it was the middle of the order that produced all three runs. Scotty Dubrule scored the first run of the game after he reached via walk and later saw a run cross home plate when he reached on an error. Logan Tanner walked twice and scored a run, while Brad Cumbest brought a run home with a sacrifice fly.

Will Bednar (4-1) picked up the win with five innings of work and just one run allowed on five hits. He walked three and struck out seven to earn his second straight win. Brandon Smith allowed one run on two hits in two innings of relief, while Cam Tullar retired both batters he faced in the game. Stone Simmons (2) picked up the save with one and one-third innings of scoreless work.

Along with seven strikeouts from Bednar, the trio of relievers each fanned one batter to total 10 punchouts and move Mississippi State’s double digit strikeout streak to 21 games.

For Texas A&M, Bryce Miller took the loss with five innings of work and three runs – one earned – allowed on five hits. He walked eight batters and struck out three. Austin Bost and Ray Alejo each chipped in two hits and drove in one RBI, with Bost hitting a solo home run.

Scoring Recap

Bottom Fourth

Scotty Dubrule walked before he advanced to second on a fielder’s choice for Brad Cumbest and third on a walk for Tanner Legget. Dubrule then scored on a wild pitch.

Mississippi State 1, Texas A&M 0

Bottom Fifth

Luke Hancock singled and advanced on Logan Tanner’s walk. Dubrule reached on a fielding error, which scored Hancock, while Tanner scored on a sacrifice fly from Cumbest.

Mississippi State 3, Texas A&M 0

Top Sixth

Austin Bost hit a solo home run to left field.

Mississippi State 3, Texas A&M 1

Top Seventh

Taylor Smith doubled to right center and scored on an RBI single up the middle by Ray Alejo.

Mississippi State 3, Texas A&M 2

