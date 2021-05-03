Advertisement

Person thrown from moving vehicle in Clarke County

Source: Clarke County Hot Topics.
By Janae' Hancock
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - A man is in critical condition for head trauma after being thrown from a moving vehicle in Enterprise Friday.

Clarke County Sheriff, Todd Kemp says dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a man laying in the middle of County Road 370 near County Road 371.

The man has been identified but Kemp says they will not release his name at this time.

He is at an area hospital being treated.

“The information we have found is that the individual was-- him and his girlfriend were having an argument. He allegedly jumped on the hood of the car while driving down the road,” Kemp said. “The individual slid off the top of the car.”

Kemp says the girlfriend has been questioned and charges are pending.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the situation.

