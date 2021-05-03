Advertisement

Senior signing day at Clarkdale

Seniors at Clarkdale High School signed on the dotted line Monday and announced their...
Seniors at Clarkdale High School signed on the dotted line Monday and announced their commitment to higher education, careers and military service.(Lauderdale County School District)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Seniors at Clarkdale High School signed on the dotted line Monday and announced their commitment to higher education, careers and military service. Some are heading to college. Others are joining the military. And some are going right into the workforce.

Principal Brian Jordan said this caps students’ 13-years of preparation.

“This unbelievable group, they’ve stuck together. They’ve had a tough year and a half with COVID, but they’ve really, really shined in spite of all those things,” said Jordan.

Jordan said the entire senior class has reason to be proud. He said the ACT score for this class ranks only behind the Mississippi School for Math and Science and the Mississippi School for the Arts.

