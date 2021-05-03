Severe storms increasingly likely on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! An active stretch of weather will continue into our new work week, with at least one round of severe storms looking increasingly likely. This morning, we are mild and muggy. Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere is leading to scattered showers and thundershowers developing across our area. A temperature inversion (temperature warming with height) is helping to keep a lid on these thundershowers from getting too strong.

As we begin to get into the late morning and early afternoon, that lid will go away and a few thunderstorms look to begin to develop. These storms look to pop-up in spots and not everyone will get those storms. This will be a similar set-up to what we usually see during the summertime. As with our typical summertime thunderstorms, they will contain heavy downpours and frequent lightning. An isolated damaging wind gust and/or quarter-sized hail will be possible in some of the stronger storms this afternoon.

It will be quite warm and humid today, with high temperatures climbing into the upper-80s. The heat index (feels-like temperature) may hit the 90 degree mark for many of us this afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated if you have any outdoor activities planned this afternoon. It will also be windy today, with winds from the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph and wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Attention now turns to Tuesday as our next storm system is set to push through our area. There will be plenty of instability in the atmosphere as this disturbance moves through. This will make thunderstorms likely, and a few of those thunderstorms are likely to become strong to severe. Right now, it looks like damaging wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph will be the primary threat with these storms as a squall line possibly develops.

If we can get supercells forming out ahead of the main line of storms, then large hail and tornadoes will also be possible. Right now, there could be lack of low-level wind shear as these storms push through, which would help to limit the tornado potential overall. There is still some uncertainty with this forecast, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest information.

After some leftover isolated showers on Wednesday, we look to dry things out. We should remain dry through at least Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper-70s Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Mostly sunny skies will continue into the start of the weekend, with highs returning to the 80s Friday through Sunday. Morning lows look to be in the 50s Thursday through Sunday. Isolated showers will be possible on Sunday, but most of us look to stay dry at this time.

