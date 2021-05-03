Sideline View by Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mississippi State (32-10, 14-7) swept Texas A&M over the weekend but still trails Arkansas (34-8, 15-6) by one game in the SEC West standings. Ole Miss (31-12, 13-8) swept South Carolina to stay in the hunt. This weekend the two Magnolia State powerhouses will hit the road as the Bulldogs head to South Carolina and Ole Miss travels to A&M. Southern Mississippi (29-14, 16-7) won three of four from home standing Rice but still trails Louisiana Tech in the Western Division of C-USA play by 1.5 games. USM will host Middle Tennessee this weekend.

Mississippi State baseball inducted four more members into the third class of the Ron Polk Ring of Honor. The four new members are all former major league players in Jonathan Papelbon, Paul Maholm, Del Unser and Jay Powell.

Jackson State (28-8, 21-0) swept Alabama A&M to remain perfect in SWAC action. The Tigers, who are leading the country in stolen bases, will host Mississippi Valley this weekend to end their regular season.

Delta State (24-15, 21-14) won two of three games over Mississippi College (16-20, 13-18) over the weekend. The Gulf States Conference bracket play will begin on Friday in Oxford, Alabama.

William Carey (30-10) will be heading to Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile on Wednesday to open play in the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament.

It will have been 610 days, but the Mississippi Braves will finally play ball again. The Braves open their season on Tuesday by hosting Pensacola. The Biloxi Shuckers will open their season in Birmingham. The Braves and the Shuckers will open a six-game series in Biloxi beginning on May 11.

NFL Draft

The league held their 86th draft this past week, and two Mississippi State and Ole Miss players were selected. Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore was selected 34th overall by the New York Jets while Rebel offensive lineman Royce Newman went to Green Bay in round four. MSU defensive player Marquiss Spencer was a seventh round pick by the Denver Broncos while running back Kylin Hill was selected in the seventh round by Green Bay. Memphis University running back Kenny Gainwell, a Yazoo City native, was drafted in the fifth round by Philadelphia. He will join his cousin Fletcher Cox as an Eagle. Former Southaven and Northwest Community College star Brandin Echols, who played defensive back at Kentucky this year, was the 200th draft pick overall as he was selected by the New York Jets in the sixth round. Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain Jr. whose dad, Patrick, played at Southern Mississippi, was the ninth pick overall going to Denver. Former Itawamba Community College and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn’s son Jaycee, who played at South Carolina, was selected with the eighth overall pick by Carolina.

JUCO Notebook

The MACCC softball tournament will be played at Itawamba beginning on Wednesday. Co-Lin, Gulf Coast, Hinds, Jones, Pearl River, Northeast, Northwest and Itawamba all qualified for the tournament.

The JUCO baseball playoffs will begin Friday as Meridian hosts Co-Lin, Itawamba hosts Gulf Coast, Hinds hosts Jones and East Central hosts Northwest. Pearl River, who won the state regular season title, received a bye and will host the Region 23 Tournament beginning on May 19.

Soccer Notes

William Carey (19-0-1) won their opening two games in the national tournament to advance to the championship game this Monday in Foley, Alabama.

The No. 24 Ole Miss soccer team downed No. 8 USC, 3-2, on penalty kicks to advance to the Sweet 16. Next up for the Lady Rebels is Duke on Wednesday morning.

Best of the Rest

The William Carey (31-16) softball team made a perfect run in the SSAC tournament to advance to the national tournament.

The Ninth Annual Bobby Myrick Golf Classic 4-man scramble will be played at the Hattiesburg Country Club to benefit the Southeast Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes on Friday. For more information, contact Southeastmsfca.org

Dale is a Waynesboro resident who has been writing sports since 1973.

