Truck runs off road, stops in precarious spot

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Traffic was backed up for about an hour Monday afternoon after a pickup truck ran off the road and got stuck in an odd place.

Meridian police say the driver fell asleep while driving eastbound on Interstate 20/59.

The truck veered off the road and into the median.

Police say the driver woke up just before he drove off the banking above the Texas turnaround.

He was checked out for minor injuries but not taken to a hospital.

Wrecker companies worked to carefully remove the truck.

