UWA expects traditional campus experience for fall 2021

The University of West Alabama announced Monday it expects to begin the fall 2021 semester with...
The University of West Alabama announced Monday it expects to begin the fall 2021 semester with continued face-to-face instruction and a return to traditional event schedules.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The University of West Alabama announced Monday it expects to begin the fall 2021 semester with continued face-to-face instruction and a return to traditional event schedules.

UWA notes it has maintained face-to-face instruction throughout the pandemic with minimal disruptions in operations and low rates of COVID-19, and expects a complete return to normal as vaccination numbers continue to increase.

“Our summer and fall operational plans are similar to UWA’s early COVID-19 response, which we believe to have served us exceedingly well in minimizing community spread and allowing in-person classes over the past year,” said UWA president, Dr. Ken Tucker. “Students have many choices to make for their future, and now more than ever, students and their families need to know that the opportunities to pursue their academic and career goals at UWA still provide a memorable college experience with social and extracurricular engagement. Taking what we’ve learned over the last year, we look forward to the full return of some of our favorite traditions and the campus life we enjoy.”

UWA will soon release its operational plans for summer and fall 2021, aligning campus health and safety protocols with federal and state guidance.

