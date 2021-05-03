Services for Willie Joe Mazingo, 87 years of age, of the Ararat Community, will be held on Tuesday, May 4, visitation will be at 1 pm with services to follow at 2:00 at Bumpers Funeral Home. Pastor Fred Wiley will officiate. Bumpers Funeral Home is in charge of the services.

Mr. Mazingo passed away May 1, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Selma. He was surrounded by his family.

Willie or Pepaw as many knew him was born November 26, 1933 to the late Joseph Biggs Mazingo and Ella Mae Shirley Mazingo, in the Cedar Springs community of Choctaw County.

Survivors include his daughter, Sylvia Johnson; son, Willie Franklin Mazingo, grandchildren; Candace Miller, Nikki Colburn (Anthony), Dillon Mazingo, Skylar Sellers (Tyler), Eric Mazingo, Holden Mazingo, Great-grandchildren; Tyler Colburn (Langdon), Taylor Colburn, Drew Miller, Taylor Marie Mazingo, Kierstyn Nichole Mazingo, Ainsleigh Grace Mazingo, Kentley Sellers, Emersyn Sellers, Mavery Sellers, and Great-Great grandchildren Henry Bo Colburn and Mary Alene Colburn. His sister Ella Mae Lovette and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents as mentioned above, his wife of 63 years, Mary Ruth Todd Mazingo, grandson, Justyn Land; brothers; Earl, Grady, Milton, Curtis, Carlton and Bobby Mazingo.

Pallbearers: Willie Franklin Mazingo, Eric Mazingo, Tyler Colburn, Taylor Colburn, Tyler Sellers and Brent Land

Honorary Pallbearers: Grandson Holden Mazingo and Great Grandson Drew Miller.