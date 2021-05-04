Biden approves state’s request for a disaster declaration following Feb. storms
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The president Tuesday approved Mississippi’s request for a disaster declaration in the wake of the winter storms that ripped across the state in February. The decision will clear the way for tons of federal disaster aid funds to begin pouring into the state.
In April, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency submitted its request for a declaration to the president and estimated that at least $25 million in damage was caused as a result of the storms.
In all, inspections conducted by MEMA and FEMA showed that 31 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians met the threshold to qualify for relief.
|Counties eligible to receive assistance include:
|Adams
Attala
Choctaw
Claiborne
Copiah
Covington
Franklin
Grenada
Hinds
Jasper
Jefferson
Jefferson Davis
Kemper
Lafayette
Lauderdale
Lawrence
Leake
Lincoln
Neshoba
Newton
Noxubee
Pike
Rankin
Scott
Simpson
Smith
Tallahatchie
Walthall
Warren
Winston
Yazoo
