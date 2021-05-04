Biden approves state’s request for a disaster declaration following Feb. storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The president Tuesday approved Mississippi’s request for a disaster declaration in the wake of the winter storms that ripped across the state in February. The decision will clear the way for tons of federal disaster aid funds to begin pouring into the state.

In April, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency submitted its request for a declaration to the president and estimated that at least $25 million in damage was caused as a result of the storms.

In all, inspections conducted by MEMA and FEMA showed that 31 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians met the threshold to qualify for relief.

Counties eligible to receive assistance include: Adams

Attala

Choctaw

Claiborne

Copiah

Covington

Franklin

Grenada

Hinds

Jasper

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Kemper

Lafayette

Lauderdale

Lawrence

Leake

Lincoln

Neshoba

Newton

Noxubee

Pike

Rankin

Scott

Simpson

Smith

Tallahatchie

Walthall

Warren

Winston

Yazoo

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.