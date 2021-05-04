COVID-19 in Mississippi: 208 new cases Tuesday
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 208 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths and 25 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.
MSDH also reported 804,626 people have been fully vaccinated and 957,323 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines are open to people 16 and up in Mississippi. See the charts below for state and county vaccination numbers.
Click here for county-by-county case totals.
