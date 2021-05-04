Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 208 new cases Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 804,626 people have been fully vaccinated as of May 4, 2021.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 804,626 people have been fully vaccinated as of May 4, 2021.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 208 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths and 25 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

MSDH also reported 804,626 people have been fully vaccinated and 957,323 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines are open to people 16 and up in Mississippi. See the charts below for state and county vaccination numbers.

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

