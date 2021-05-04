COVID-19 in Mississippi: 208 new cases Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 208 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths and 25 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

MSDH also reported 804,626 people have been fully vaccinated and 957,323 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines are open to people 16 and up in Mississippi. See the charts below for state and county vaccination numbers.

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.