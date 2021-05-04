Downtown Optimist Club offering Tee-Ball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After missing last year due to COVID, the Meridian Downtown Optimist Club’s tee-ball program is back. Beginning next week, registration will take place on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s in May from 5:30 to 7:00 at Crestwood.

The Optimist Club has been putting on the tee-ball program for well over a decade, giving kids ages 4 to 6 a chance to get introduced to baseball.

“We’re excited to have tee ball back this year,” said Paul Tarver of the Downtown Optimist Club. “Last year we had to shut it down due to COVID concerns. We just didn’t have enough children capable of coming out and being a part of the program. This year we’re actually going to be able to bring that back. We excited because it’s a big part of kids’ development. Learn how to play team sports and be part of something bigger than themselves. And then get reward for learning a lot about baseball as they go through the process.”

Here’s more information on the Downtown Optimist Club’s Tee Ball Program:

Meridian, MS – May 3, 2021 – The Downtown Optimist Club announces that registration for the 2021 Season of Crestwood T-Ball will begin soon! Crestwood T-Ball games are planned to be held at Crestwood field during the month of July starting Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The number of participants who register will determine the number of teams. Trophies will be given to all players at the end of the season.

Please remember that we still need to practice social distancing when waiting in line and mask usage is recommended to help be protected. Please limit the number of family members at sign-up to help with social distancing.

Registration will take place at Crestwood Baseball Field. Boys and Girls ages 4 to 6 are encouraged to participate. Cost is $60 per child ($40 for each additional child in the same family) and includes a jersey, baseball cap and trophy for each child. Parents are also encouraged to attend and participate in the coaching and will be given an opportunity to volunteer during the registration process. We have a maximum of 150 player slots available so be sure to register early!

A registration form is available from the DTOC website at www.dtoc.org/t-ball.

Crestwood T-Ball Registration will be held at 6 separate times and will close registration on Tuesday, May 26.

Tuesday, May 11 – 5:30pm to 7:00pm

Thursday, May 13 – 5:30pm to 7:00pm

Tuesday, May 18 – 5:30pm to 7:00pm

Thursday, May 20– 5:30pm to 7:00pm

Tuesday, May 25 – 5:30pm to 7:00 pm

Thursday, May 27 – 5:30pm to 7:00pm

Parents may also register during business hours at the locations below.

Quality PC of Meridian, 3910 Highway 45 North, Meridian, MS 39301 (601) 485-4404

Jeffrey Wilson State Farm, 2401 Highway 39 North, Meridian, MS (601) 483-8253

Parents can also print off the registration form from www.dtoc.org/t-ball and send with check to DTOC, P.O. Box 3399, Meridian, MS 39303 or bring to one of the other locations or bring to registration days. You can also send any questions to tball@dtoc.org

If your child is between the ages of 4 and 6, take this opportunity to sign up for Crestwood T-Ball. We are also in need of coaches and assistant coaches so if you’d like to help please mark it on your child’s registration form. Learning the game of baseball is just as much fun as playing it! And coaching is a rewarding experience with your child.

