Husband, wife found shot to death

An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Lauderdale County.(WITN)
By Tom Williams
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Lauderdale County.

Authorities say they received a 911 call around 11 a.m. Tuesday from Harper Road. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said the caller found a person lying in their driveway and not moving.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the man lived not far from where he was found. Deputies discovered his deceased wife in their home.

Calhoun said there is no danger to the public and more details will be released later.

