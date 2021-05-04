Meridian to assess damage from severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian reported numerous trees and power lines down from severe weather that moved across the state late Tuesday afternoon and early evening. There has been damage to homes and other property as well.

More than 20,000 households were without power in Lauderdale County alone Thursday evening. Updates on outages for Lauderdale County and surrounding counties is available here.

The city of Meridian will begin assessing the damage Wednesday. People in the city of Meridian who have damage to their homes may report it to 601-484-6890, beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. This is for the purpose of tabulating whether the city may qualify for some type of government recovery assistance. The city cannot make repairs or pay for repairs to private property.

