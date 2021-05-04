Funeral services for Mr. Arther “A-Ray” Agent will begin at 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Agent, 63, of Meridian, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

A-Ray was a welder and worked for Structural Steel since the early 1980′s and worked there as long as his health allowed. He also designed prints and worked in steel fabrication throughout his career. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially bass fishing, and competing in fishing tournaments. He enjoyed hunting and spending time on the golf course. A-Ray also loved sports and enjoyed playing softball with family and friends. An avid passionate music lover, Classic Rock and Blues were some of his favorite genres; He loved Stevie Ray Vaughn among many others. Papaw was his favorite title given by his first grandchild whom he affectionately called “Monk”, who was his pride and joy. Having never met a stranger, he was a man who could bring people from all back grounds together. To know him was to love him with his quick whit and sense of humor. He loved his fellow man and would do all he could to help others in their times of need. A-Ray will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him. On Monday A-Ray rejoined the love of his life, Deborah, who he was married to for 35 years.

Mr. Agent is survived by his children, Monica Phillips (Ron) and Jayson Agent. Grandchildren Madeline Moore (Fiancé Hunter Riley) and Colton Phillips. His father, Cecil Agent and his mother-in-law, Ann Long. Siblings, Denton Green (Linda), Judy Horne (Carey), and Johnny Agent (JoAnn); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Mr. Arther is preceded in death by his loving wife, Deborah; Mother, Betty Poore; Father-in-Law, William Long; Stepmother, Joyce Agent, and one niece, Ashley Horne.

The family suggest memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Agent family will receive guests from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. prior to funeral rites.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, 6300 Hwy 39 North, Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721