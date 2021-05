Services for Mr. Gregory Jones will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Twistwood Creek Park, Pachuta. Burial will follow in Paulding Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Jones, 46, of Bay Springs, who died Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Youngstown, OH. Viewing: Friday, May 7, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Twistwood Creek Park, Pachuta.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home